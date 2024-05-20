English Schools Mahasangh threatens to launch agitation for pending demands

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of English Schools of Mahasangh (EMS) have threatened to launch agitation for their different pending demands including making legal norms to recover fees from parents, and concession in property tax.

Founder president of the EMS Prahlad Shinde said that a State meeting of EMS was held in Nashik recently. The State, regional and district-level office-bearers were present in the meeting.

The EMS office-bearers said that they decided to fight State and court levels against the Government simultaneously for their pending issues.

Joint general secretary of EMS Ratnakar Phalke, Dr Prasad Sonawne, Harish Shinde, Rajesh Nimbekar, Mannindra Karande, Sudip Deb and others were present. It was also decided to make planning at the district level for the agitation. For this, the appointment of presidents and secretaries of 36 districts will be made.

The pending demands of the schools included reimbursement of fees of students admitted under RTE, no admission should be given without TC, admission should be cancelled if parents fail to pay the fee, and the condition of renewal of the RTE sample-II certificate should be cancelled.