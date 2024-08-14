Ensure residents get water once every 4 days !

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

By September 30, the contractor is expected to hand over nine reservoirs to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Hence the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade, expressed the expectation that in areas where reservoir work is completed, residents should receive an adequate water supply at least once every four days.

During the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the city's new water supply scheme, Chief Government Pleader Amarjitsingh Girashe presented a report to the bench. It stated that out of the 53 proposed elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city, two have been handed over to the municipal corporation. It was further stated by the contractor that four more ESRs would be handed over by August 31 and three by September 30. Thus, the contractor will hand over nine reservoirs to the CSMC by September 30, following which the bench expects the water supply to be provided as mentioned above.

The report also highlighted that the land for the ESRs at Islampurwadi, Kolthanwadi, and Gurudasnagar has not yet been handed over. Hence the bench directed that appropriate measures should be taken to facilitate the transfer of land. The report also mentioned that work on 12 ESRs has been halted, and the construction of 12 other ESRs has not even begun. Three reservoirs have not been handed over. Hence, out of 53, the work of half of the reservoirs is incomplete. Hence the bench directed the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and the contractors to take the necessary actions.

Senior advocate Rajendra Deshmukh, representing MJP, reported that 3,740 trees have been planted so far, with tree planting ongoing at other locations. Besides, Adv Tope informed the court that the CSMC has provided MJP with Rs 1,800 crores to pay the contractor for the water supply scheme. The Central Government has contributed Rs 645 crore, and the State Government has provided Rs 1,162 crore. Meanwhile, the state Cabinet has decided to grant Rs 822 crores to the municipal corporation, but this amount has not yet been received by the civic administration.