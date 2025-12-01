Entering the fourth year, city convention center remains undecided

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three years after Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant announced an international convention center at Auric Shendra and allocated 50 acres during the ‘Massia’ Maha Advantage Expo, no concrete decision has been taken. Debates over design and funding continue, with entrepreneurs rejecting a five-star hotel-style proposal in favor of models like Pragati Maidan, Delhi, or Cidco, Mumbai. Hosting Massia’s industrial expo every three years, the city now attracting nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in investments still awaits a world-class convention center. An advisory committee was set up, but progress remains stalled.