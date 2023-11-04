Enthusiasm among citizens for Bageshwar Dham Sarkar’s darbar

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Maharaj to arrive by plane on Sunday evening

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A programme of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri will be organized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from November 6 to 8. The programme will be inaugurated on Monday. Devotees are excited to see whose chit Bageshwar Maharaj will pick up and what predictions he will make. They are also excited to see how he tells the past and future of the devotees.

Maharaj's arrival today

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri will arrive at Chikalthana airport at 7 pm on Sunday. He will be warmly welcomed by Bajrang Dal and Sakal Hindu Janajagaran Samiti. A procession will be taken out on Jalna road. He will reside at the residence of union minister of state for finance and programme convener Dr Bhagwat Karad.

Seating arrangements for 7 to 8 lakh devotees

In a press conference on Saturday, Dr Karad said that it is estimated that a total of 7 to 8 lakh devotees will come for the programme. Over 17 different committees and a team of 10,000 volunteers have been formed. Ten places have been arranged for parking in the city. On this occasion, minister Atul Save, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Shirish Boralkar, Mahaveer Patni and others were present.

What will happen in three days?

-On November 6, a Grand Kalshayatra will be held at 10 am. The yatra will reach Ayodhyanagri via Kranti Chowk, Padampura and Railway Station. The Shri Ram, Hanuman Katha reading will be held from 3 pm to 8 pm.

-On November 7, grand darbar will be held from 12 pm to 2.30 pm, Katha will be held from 3 pm to 8 pm.

-On November 8, Katha and conclusion ceremony from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

Arrangement at the Katha venue:

-Five lakh people will sit in the mandap at a time

-Layout on 56 acres in Ayodhyanagari

-Pavilion on 45 acres, seating arrangement for five lakh people

-80 LED wall screens of 8 x 12 feet

-250 police to watch through CCTV

-360 degree rotated 20 PTG cameras

-Provision of one thousand mobile toilets. Bath arrangement.

-Overnight sleeping arrangement in the grand pavilion.

-Food arrangements for two lakh people on six acres beside Panchavati Chowk.

-40 bed temporary hospital, 100 doctors, 10 ambulances