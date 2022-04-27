Entrepreneurs need to be connected at international level

TIE global director BJ Arun appeals to industrialists to join TIE

Aurangabad, April 27:

Entrepreneurs from around the world have been connected through ‘The Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE) Global’. Tie is working through 61 chapters in 17 countries and entrepreneurs from Aurangabad should come forward to join this organisation, said TIE global director BJ Arun. He was speaking at the interaction programme organized at Magic, CMAI recently.

Speaking further, he said, Tie was founded in 1992 by successful Indo-American entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley. The organization was set up to provide guidance, networking, education, incubation and funding to entrepreneurs. Along with India, TIE has laid the foundation for startups in many countries around the world. It plays a key role in shaping the startup strategy in our country. However, we are trying to connect cities like Aurangabad without being limited to big cities. This city has many opportunities for entrepreneurship and the region needs to be linked internationally in the industry sector. The tie is like a powerhouse for new entrepreneurs. The organization organizes a number of events throughout the year to promote networking and raise capital for startups.

Magic director Ashish Garde informed about the various initiatives being implemented for new entrepreneurs through Magic. He also said that the second generation of entrepreneurs has entered the industry. So now there is a need to go and work at the international level. CMIA president Shiv Prasad Jaju, entrepreneurs Sunil Raithatta, Ritesh Mishra, Kedar Deshpande, Suresh Todkar, Milind Kank, Milind Sangvikar, Kshitij Chaudhary and Sachin Kate were present on the occasion.