Entrepreneurs through Research: Focus at Avishkar Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Research projects must focus on developing entrepreneurs, emphasized Dr C.D. Lokhande, dean of D.Y. Patil University at the inauguration of the university-level Avishkar Festival. He noted that Avishkar provides a vital platform for students to create socially beneficial initiatives and address societal issues with business-oriented projects.

The event, held at the CIFORT auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), was inaugurated by Dr Lokhande and presided over by vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. Pro-vice-Chancellor Dr Valmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, Management Council Member Dr Ankush Kadam, Dr Venkatesh Lamb, Student Development Director Dr Kailas Ambhure and festival coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe were present.

Dr Lokhande encouraged students to showcase innovative projects and scientific skills to secure fellowships and funding. Vice-Chancellor Dr Fulari praised students’ participation and urged them to present higher-quality projects. Dr Bhaskar Sathe shared that the competition, held in two stages, will now advance to the state level. Dr Pravin Yannawar introduced the guests, Prof. Parag Hase anchored the event and Dr Prashant Amritkar delivered the vote of thanks.

Valedictory and awards today

The two-day Avishkar Festival will conclude on Sunday at 3 pm with a prize distribution ceremony led by CIPET Director Dr A.K. Rao, informed Dr Kailas Ambhure.

Caption: Dr C.D. Lokhande inaugurates the two-day Avishkar Festival at BAMU in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Valmik Sarwade, Dr Ankush Kadam, Dr Venkatesh Lamb and Dr Bhaskar Sathe.