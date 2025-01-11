Entrepreneurs urged to reduce unemployment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Become entrepreneurs instead of chasing high-paying jobs, and contribute to decreasing unemployment by creating opportunities for hundreds,” urged Sandeep Kabra, President of the All India Maheshwari Mahasabha. Kabra addressed the gathering through video conferencing during the inauguration of the Maharashtra Pradesh Maheshwari Sabha’s annual meeting on Saturday.

The two-day event, hosted by the District Maheshwari Sabha, commenced at Mahesh Cultural Bhavan in the Chikalthana Industrial Estate. On the first day, an “Industry and Trade Council” brought together around 550 officials and community members from across the state to discuss business opportunities and entrepreneurship.

The inaugural session saw Vice President Arun Bhangadiya, Mahamantri Ajay Kabra, Hitesh Porwal, and District Maheshwari Sabha President Shyamsundar Somani welcoming all dignitaries. Following this, the Industry and Trade Council began with a keynote by State President Madhusudan Gandhi, who explained Mahasabha’s stance on promoting business and industry while guiding attendees on the theme “ABMM Innovate.”

CA Anish Maheshwari shared insights into opportunities in the finance and funding sectors. Dinesh Somani, Ashish Mantri, Govind Kabra, Sagar Kabra, and Deepak Ladda presented motivational thoughts on entrepreneurship and opportunities in education, tourism, tours and travel, insurance, and coaching classes. The session was conducted by CA Nandkishore Malpani and Rekha Rathi. The success of the event was credited to the efforts of District Maheshwari Sabha officials, including Ajit Navandar, Santosh Gilda, Satish Ladda, Sanjay Dark, Radheshyam Indani, Rajendra Toshniwal, Sachin Lakhotiya, Ram Tawari, Rajendra Malpani, Radhakisan Mandhane, Pushpkumar Ladda, and Pawan Nagori.

----------------------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------

Executive meeting to follow Today

The Sabha’s executive committee will convene a regional meeting at 9 AM on Sunday to present last year’s financial report, recognize outstanding contributions, and showcase achievements from district committees. Reports from women’s and youth organizations will also be shared.

Captions:

Vice President Arun Bhangadiya, Mahamantri Ajay Kabra, Hitesh Porwal, Shyamsundar Somani, and other dignitaries inaugurating the Industry and Trade Council of the Maharashtra Pradesh Maheshwari Sabha.

Maheshwari community members discuss opportunities in industry and trade.