Entrepreneurs will get full support from Auric

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Coridor (DMIC) has provided world class infrastructure in the Shendra and Bidkin phase. The Auric administration will take initiative to provide a developed and expanded area for food processing, textile and information technology. Entrepreneurs will be given full support for setting up their units at Auric, said Suresh Kakani, managing director, Auric. He was speaking at the one-day Auric industrial conference organized at Auric on Friday.

Addressing the industrial organizations including Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), Chamber of Marathwada Industries And Agriculture (CMIA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), he said that Auric administration will work with the industrial organizations to develop and market the DMIC. All necessary support will be provided to the industries setting up their units here. Entrepreneurs have a huge opportunity in setting up food processing, textile and IT business. Businesses can set up their corporate office in the Auric hall. Mahesh Shinde, Shailesh Dhabekar, Deepak Mulikar and industrialists were present on the occasion.