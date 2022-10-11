Entries open for ‘Idea Hackathon 2.0’ competition

- Last date to apply till October 14

Aurangabad:

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has announced ‘MSME Idea Hackathon 2.0’ competition. The competition invites innovative ideas from students, startups and MSMEs to solve problems by October 14. Participation in this hackathon can be done through affiliated incubators like Magic Institute. The contestants participating in this will be selected through an expert selection committee and the new entrepreneurs at the prototype stage will be selected and financially supported for the incubation programme in affiliated incubators.

The goal of the competition is to create innovative solutions while finding local solutions to local problems. The selected startups will be given a subsidy (seed fund) of up to Rs 15 lakh each by the ministry of MSME through the host institute. This year, innovative ideas working in five different sectors including Agriculture, health, power and IT, service sector and others have been invited for participation. Students, budding entrepreneurs and MSMEs can participate through MAGIC. Magic has appealed to take maximum advantage of the schemes.

For more information one can visit https://magicaurangabad.com/msme-idea-hackathon-2-0/ or https://my.msme.gov.in/inc/.