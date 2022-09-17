EPF pensioners not receiving pension should contact PF office

Only those not receiving pension for more than three years

Aurangabad, Sep 17:

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has appealed to all pensioners, whose EPF monthly pension has been closed for some reason for the last three years or more, to contact the Regional PF office, Aurangabad with the relevant documents (Digital Life Certificate, Passbook of the bank account receiving pension and Aadhaar) by September 21, 2022. All concerned should note that if they do not contact the office by the given date, their pension payment order will be cancelled as per rules, said Ramesh Kumar, regional PF commissioner-II (pension).