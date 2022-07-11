EPFO to host webinar on ‘Duties of Principal Employer’ today

Aurangabad, July 11:

The office of the regional commissioner of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will host a webinar on ‘Duties of Principal Employer’ at 11 am, on July 12.

The objective of the webinar is to create awareness about the duties of employers as provided in the EPF and MP Act 1952.

Regional PF commission-II Ramesh Kumar appealed to all the employers (principal employer as well as contractors) and their representative bodies to attend the online programme. For details, one may contact the EPFO regional office.

The employees who are eligible but have not been allowed PF/pension benefits under the Act by the employer/contractor may also join the event and furnish their employment details with the PF office for the necessary action.