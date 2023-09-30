EPFO to organise Swachhata campaign
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation, regional office, Aurangabad will organised the Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign at Aurangabad District Cricket Association (ADCA) ground on October 1 at 10 am. Minister of Housing and OBC Welfare Atul Save will be chief guest of the function.
Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign has been organised across the country between September 15 and Octoer 2 to a run up to Swacha Bharat Diwas to be celebrated on October 2. The theme of the campaign is 'Garbage Free India' and aims at adopting a comprehensive government approach to ensure visibly higher order of cleanliness through Shramdaan and Jan Bhagidari. The organisers have appealed the citizens to undertake cleanliness work and made the campaign a grand success.