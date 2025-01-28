Erection of dedicated power sub-station for Zoological Park on cards

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If all goes well, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has vowed to complete the ambitious Zoological Park (at Mitmita) on priority. The ASCDCL had set a tentative target to complete it by August 15, 2025.

The ASCDCL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jagdish Miniyar along with the Delhi-based project management consultant (PMC) Brij Raj Sharma and Associates inspected the progress of ongoing work recently.

Dedicated Sub-station

“ Earlier, we were to obtain a power supply from the MSEDCL’s power Substation at Padegaon. However, it has come to notice that it would not be wise as the distance is around 2 km. Now, we surveyed and found a suitable land outside the boundary wall of the Park. Half an acre of land will be spared to MSEDCL for erecting a dedicated sub-station for us. I also had a meeting with the MSEDCL chief engineer Pawankumar Kachhot this month and discussed the power load. We will soon be seeking approval for it from our mentor,” said the CEO.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) approved the Master Plan of the Park on February 26, 2020. It will be developed on sprawling 100 acres of land. As on today, the estimated value of the park project is Rs 200 crore. The Park will have multiple tourist-centric facilities. There will be more than 54 enclosures housing 34 different types of wildlife animals and 20 different species of birds.

Miniyar said, “ The enclosures of animals will be open to the sky, while it will be closed domes for birds. The trial and error of these enclosures is in the last leg to ensure the safety of the animals and the birds. We are also taking care so that the visitors can enjoy the site. Very soon, the re-rooting (or relocation) of big trees to develop the natural habitat for the animals and birds will be undertaken. The discussion with PMC was also made on building extensions of the enclosures for Carnivorous animals like Nilgai, Chital, Sambhar etc as their population increases speedily. The aim is to ensure they do not experience suffocation in future.”