ERO No. 3 records average 65 pc voter turnout

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the jurisdiction of the election returning officer (ERO) No. 3 of the municipal corporation, an average voter turnout of 65 per cent was recorded peacefully on Thursday between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm. No untoward incidents were reported at any polling station within the zone. As many as 91 candidates were in the fray in this zone. Voters turned out in large numbers at more than 175 polling booths across Prabhag No’s 6, 12, 13 and 14. Polling was relatively slow in the morning but gained momentum after noon. Notably, compared to other zones in the city, voting in this zone was brisk and higher.

At booth no. 8 in Jinsi Prabhag No. 14, the button of an EVM got jammed, temporarily slowing down the polling process. Out of 1,75,766 registered voters in the zone, 80,288 had cast their votes by 3.30 pm, recording a turnout of 45.68 per cent at that time.

Focus on the contest

A direct contest is underway among AIMIM, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) in all four prabhags. A significant amount of cross-voting was observed in most prabhags. Consequently, in this belt traditionally dominated by AIMIM, attention is focused on how much ground the Congress will be able to gain. Whether the heavy voting witnessed after noon will influence Friday’s results remains to be seen.

Localities covered under ERO No. 3

Prabhag No. 6 includes Lota Karanja, Harshnagar, Vishwasnagar, Shah Bazar, Rashid Colony and surrounding areas. Prabhag No. 12 comprises Rahemaniya Colony, Azam Colony, Sharif Colony and Kiradpura. Prabhag No. 13 includes Maqsood Colony, Jaswantpura and parts of Kiradpura. Prabhag No. 14 covers localities such as Nawabpura, Gawalipura, Rengatipura and Bukkalguda. A total of 16 wards are covered under these four prabhags.

20 per cent rise in the last two hours

After 2 pm, voter turnout increased significantly, with groups of voters heading towards polling stations. In the final two hours, polling rose by nearly 20 per cent. Heavy crowds were seen at most polling booths, leading to a steady rise in the turnout percentage.

Candidates from the BJP (2), Shinde Sena (4), Uddhav Sena (4), NCP Ajit Pawar faction (13), NCP Sharad Pawar faction (3), Congress (13), AIMIM (14) and several independents contested the elections in these four prabhags.