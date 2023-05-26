Esha receives Dean’s scholarship in Australia

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Esha Manish Gajbhiye, a local lass received the ‘University of Sydney Law School Dean’s Scholarship’ in a special function held at the Law School in Sydney, Australia on Friday.

Dean and head of the Law School Simon Bronitt awarded the certificates of scholarship to Esha. She is pursuing a three-year post-graduation degree ‘Juris Doctor’ in the law school. She has received a scholarship of around Rs 90 lakh for the entire course, which included tuition fees and other school expenditures. She is the only student from India to receive this prestigious scholarship. Earlier, she completed her graduation from the Institute of Forensic Science, Mumbai.