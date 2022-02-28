ESIC Day celebrated

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) regional office celebrated the 70th anniversary of ESIC as ESIC Day on February 24.

Office chief and deputy director Chandrabhanu Jha, deputy director Sanjeev Yadav, Ashok Bedse Patil, Vinod Farlade and others lighted the traditional lamp. The ESIC fortnight was inaugurated on the occasion.

The dignitaries appealed to the employees to dispose of the pending cases within the stipulated period while doing the regular official works. It was also announced that a special service fortnight will be organised between March 7 and 13.

Vijay Vakodkar conducted the proceedings of the function while superintendent Hemraj Pakhale proposed a vote of thanks. Superintendent Vikas Shelke, Vijay Shinde, Vijay Salve, Ankit Kumar Sarosia, Nandkumar Zamre and others took efforts for the success of the function.