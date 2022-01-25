ESIC hospital gets equipped with modern machinery

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

A state-of-the-art color doppler sonography machine is being unveiled at the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital on Republic Day. This will benefit the workers and their families. The hospital is moving towards modernization in terms of healthcare facilities, said the officials.

After the establishment of the state ESIC society, all the ESIC hospitals in Maharashtra are moving towards modernization. The ESIC hospital in Aurangabad has received state-of-the-art C-arm machine, sterilizer, automatic cell counter, fetal doppler, bileus apparatus, multi-parameter, and a color doppler sonography machine worth Rs 48 lakh from the society's funds. Chief executive officer of the society AB Dhulaj, director (Medical) Dr Sanjay Dhawale, director (Administration) Dr Deepak Jadhav took efforts. The machine will be unveiled on Republic Day. Patients will get more and more good quality healthcare services. This will largely benefit the patients, said medical superintendent Dr Vivek Bhosale. resident medical officer Anjali Bansod, administrative officer Dr FL Pathan, X-ray expert Dr Deepak Mate were present.