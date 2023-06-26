ESMA to be invoked against illegal tap connection takers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Monday decided to take action under the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA) against those who take illegal tap connections.

It may be noted that there are 1.35 lakh water tap connections on the records of the Municipal Corporation. The CSMC makes claims of more than 50,000 illegal tap connections. A review meeting of the Corporation was held today. The issue of illegal taps was raised in it.

Administrator G Sreekant said that strict action should be taken against those who take illegal action. He instructed the officers to include the provision of ESMA and PDPPA while making a police complaint.

“It also should be mentioned that the court is taking review on water supply time and again. The citizens should come forward voluntarily to regularise their illegal taps,” he said.

The officers were instructed to make improvements in Jal Bell App so that citizens should get a water supply timetable and increase water testing in the laboratory in the backdrop of the rainy season. Additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, executive engineer M B Qazi, D K Pandit along with officers and linemen of the water supply department were present.

Recovery of losses from Mahavitran

The CSMC pays Rs 4.50 crore monthly to Mahavitran as an electricity bill. “So, the electricity company has the responsibility to make uninterrupted supply of power for water. If the water supply is disturbed due to Mahavitran, recovery can be done from it after fixing the responsibility,” he said.

Decision on 80 works today

It was decided to carry out 80 works in the city on priority under the new water supply scheme.

“The works can be completed in three to eight days. But, contractors are not paying attention to the work. Therefore, the decision whether the works to be carried through CSMC will be taken on June 27,” he added.