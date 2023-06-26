Establish petrol pumps at Harsul Lake, Dargah Chowk

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The expenditure of the municipal corporation is more and the income is less. Hence, measures should be taken to increase the income, for which start the procedure to establish petrol pumps at Shahnoormia Dargah and Harsul Lake area”, directed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Shreekanth to the officers.

Shreekanth holds a review meeting of the heads of various departments every Monday. He directed the officers to take measures to increase the income of the corporation. Each recovery clerk should be entrusted with the responsibility to recover the taxes of 2,000 properties and collect the information on the new properties. Personal assistants will keep a watch on the work of the clerks.

He also directed that the payments of the contractual workers should be done on the first of every month from August 1. Counseling and health check-up of the sanitary workers in the corporation should be done regularly, Shreekanth directed the officers.