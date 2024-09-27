Eureka kicked off at NVS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The highly anticipated annual exhibition, Eureka, kicked off at Nath Valley School (NVS) on September 27. Director and chief guest Ranjit Dass, principal Sharda Gupta, vice principal Aparna Mathur, headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta, the NVS staff members and students were present.

Students from Grade1 to 5 showcased their talents in Science, Art, Math, and Computers, presenting innovative science models and experiments, creative artwork, challenging math puzzles, and engaging software projects. The energy and enthusiasm were palpable in the live shows and the engaging puppet show. Director Dass admired the creativity and dedication exhibited by the young minds. The exhibition included interactive sessions and demonstrations.