Even after 3-yr, Agri College for Women on papers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The setting up of the Government Agriculture College for Women in the city announced three years ago by the then Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar is still on papers.

Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University (VNMAU), Parbhani, organised a State-level agricultural exhibition at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK)on Paithan Road in the city three years ago.

In its inaugural session, Abdul Sattar announced the establishment of a Government Women's Agricultural College in the city. The Vice-Chancellor of VNMAU also agreed to it.

After this, the Agricultural University appointed a professor as the Nodal Officer. An attempt was made to set up this college on the premises of KVK or Himayat Baugh. There is a requirement of 100 acres of land for women's college. Due to this, it was expected that this college would be established in Himayat Bagh.

MLC Satish Chavan raised the question in the Legislative Council. However, no GR was issued for the establishment of Women's Agricultural College in three years. Now, that the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections has come into force, the new Government will have to resolve the issue of the college.