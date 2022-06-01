Even CNG is burning a hole in common man's pockets

Shortage of CNG: motorists furious

Aurangabad, May 31:

The rising prices of fuel are burning a hole in the common man’s pocket. The use of CNG increased as it cost less that the traditional fuel. There was a huge spike in the installation of CNG kits for cars as companies started claiming that CNG was cheaper than other fuels. Some also bought new CNG cars. But within months, severe shortage caused CNG to become expensive.

On Tuesday, a kilogram of CNG cost Rs 94.90 while diesel cost Rs 98.92 per litre. There is only a difference of Rs 4.02. As a result, CNG users are furious over the shortage and rising prices of fuel. In March, CNG prices fell to Rs 75.95. However, it rose again to Rs 83.90 per Kg in the same month. In April, CNG rates rose by Rs 6 and was sold for Rs 89.90 per kg. In the last five days, rates have increased by another Rs 5 and is selling at Rs 94.90 per kg. A manager of a CNG pump on the condition of anonymity said, “Two months ago, 2200 to 2400 kg of CNG used to be supplied to our pump every day. However, now the supply has dropped to 700 to 800 kg. Company officials say there is a shortage of CNG. However, due to price rise and shortage, we have to face the wrath of consumers, said a CNG pump manager.”

Difference of only Rs 20

I fitted a CNG kit to my car due to rising prices of petrol. But now the difference is only Rs 20 in petrol and CNG. Even CNG is now becoming unaffordable, said Sunil Sharma, car owner.

Rise in the prices of CNG (in Litre):

January : Rs 76.79

February : Rs 81.95

March : Rs 83.90

April : Rs 89.90

May : Rs 94.90