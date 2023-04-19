Evening Mumbai flight likely to resume
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2023 09:55 PM 2023-04-19T21:55:01+5:30 2023-04-19T21:55:01+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Indigo's Mumbai - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Mumbai evening flight is likely to start again. A survey about the passenger traffic on this route and business will be conducted and a decision will be taken, the officers of Indigo Airline informed the officials of the Indian Association of Tour Operators. Earlier, association president Rajeev Mehra had made a demand to Indigo Airline that the Mumbai evening flight which was closed last month should be reinstated.