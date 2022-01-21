Ever-smiling, large-hearted & intelligent colleague

Rajendra Darda

Former minister and Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat Media

The passing away of senior journalist, former Group Editor of ‘Lokmat’ Dinkar Raikar is very painful. We have lost an ever-smiling, large-hearted and intelligent colleague.

After spending promising years of life in English journalism in Indian Express media group, will anybody take to Marathi journalism and enjoy it? For most, the answer to this question will be no. However, Dinkar Raikar proved this notion completely wrong. After retirement, he devoted himself to Marathi journalism. In fact, Marathi journalism became an integral part of his life. From Editor to Group Editor and then Consulting Editor, he handled various important responsibilities in Lokmat Group with elan. He remained part of the Lokmat Group till his last breath.

This wrestler who was moulded in red soil of Kolhapur and remained in Mumbai all his life, not only adjusted himself well in arid soil of Marathwada but also created a large close-knit group of well-wishers. I had thought that after spending his entire career in the dream city Mumbai, Raikar may not prefer to stay in a peaceful city like Aurangabad. My guess turned out to be wrong. After retiring from Express Group, Raikar began his new innings in ‘Lokmat.’

He was the editor of Aurangabad edition of ‘Lokmat’ from 2002 to 2006. To get himself acquainted with the city, he visited every nook and corner of Aurangabad on scooter of the colleagues. He changed the atmosphere of the newsroom in the Aurangabad office. Why always remain burdened as if you are the only one carrying all worries of the world? Enjoy your work, let others also enjoy their work, he used to say. Till his last breath, he kept spreading joy.

From 2006 to 2009, he successfully worked as Editor, Mumbai edition. For eleven years from 2009 to 2020, he had been Lokmat’s Group Editor. A journalist has no limit of age. He has to possess minimum knowledge of everything, he often told the new generation journalists. While saying that errors were bound to happen during work, he also did not forget to tell them that a mistake must not be repeated.

Marathi people should live confidently. Especially, the youngsters coming from the villages should be able to progress confidently, he used to assert. Majority of the colleagues in editorial department in Lokmat came from villages. When Raikar became editor in Mumbai, he purposefully sent such young colleagues for covering press conferences held in five star hotels. He made many youngsters from villages stand confidently on their feet.

Many of them are today successfully working as editors.

Dinkar Raikar, who moulded more than 45 editors in the State, was a strict editor. However, he also had a great sense of humour. Whenever atmosphere in the newsroom turned serious, he came up with some humours anecdote, spreading joy. Sub-editors presenting him pages for checking were often frightened as it was difficult to pass a mistake from his strict vigil. He used to read the entire page in a few minutes, making red marks pointing out at errors.

He was one of the few editors who had relations with all chief ministers of Maharashtra, right from the first CM to the present incumbent. He was as successful a reporter as he was an editor. He never let journalist in him die. Vast reading and propensity to react immediately on any happening made him remain absorbed in news all the time. Social, economic, political no subject was a bar for him. He not only had a command over different subjects but could also express himself freely on them. This is why anybody meeting him for the first time used to take fancy to him immediately.

He had indeed aged as the law of nature would make anyone. However, his infinite energy and enthusiasm, that would make even a youngster in his twenties be ashamed, remained with him till the last day. He never told us what magic potion he took to remain evergreen. He had a great following from politics to social fields. Even in ‘Lokmat’ Group, it was not as if he was liked only in the editorial department. He had great relations with colleagues from all departments. Not be stressful while working, smiling all the time, enjoying work and making others also to do so made newsroom atmosphere relaxed but alert all the time.