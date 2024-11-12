Everyone should participate in celebration of democracy: District Collector Swami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Our country's democracy is prosperous. Every voter must vote to strengthen democracy. The festival of democracy has started and everyone should actively participate and inspire others to vote. I have faith in all the voters of the district. They will surely participate in this celebration of democracy by voting on November 20, 2024, in record numbers” said Deelip Swami, the district collector.

He was speaking in a special interview organised recently by MGM Radio 90.8 FM as part of an awareness programme for Assembly Election.

-- There are 3,273 polling stations in total 9 Assembly constituencies in the district.

-- There are about 32.2 lakh in the district

--About 16.63 lakh are male voters and 15.39 lakh are female voters

--District has 40, 469 voters above 85 years of age

- 27, 671 voters are physically challenged.

--Only 4,424 voters gave willingness for voting from their homes.

.