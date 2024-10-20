EVM inspections begin amid National Party absence

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Administrative preparations for the assembly elections began with a primary-level inspection of voting machines, control units, and VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) across all nine constituencies on Sunday. The session, held in the presence of political party representatives, saw a noticeable absence of national party representatives.

The first-level EMS inspection was conducted online with District Collector Dilip Swami overseeing the session. Deputy Collector Devendra Katke explained the process to the political party representatives present. Representatives from Uddhav Sena, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), BSP, Samajwadi Party, and nodal officer Eknath Bangale were present. Voting machines will be securely transported to constituencies in colour-coded, sealed containers under police supervision, with further procedures involving party representatives. A second inspection will take place 9 to 10 days before the election, where machines will be connected and set up with ballot papers in the presence of experts.

Polling stations set for assembly elections

The district will host 3,264 polling stations across nine assembly constituencies. With the addition of 9 temporary stations, the total rises to 3,273. Following the first-level inspection, 7,190 voting machines, 3,926 control units, and 4,250 VVPAT machines are ready for use.

How many EVMs with 20% reserve?

Sillod: 487

Kannad: 441

Phulambri: 445

Aurangabad Central: 384

Aurangabad West: 481

Aurangabad East: 386

Paithan: 421

Gangapur: 446

Vaijapur: 423

Training for Candidates and Representatives on Tuesday

A training session for candidates and their representatives will take place on Tuesday at 10am in the District Planning Conference Hall. The session will guide participants in filling out nomination forms, obtaining necessary permits, managing campaign materials, and submitting election expenditure reports.