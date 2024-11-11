EVM training for Phulambri constituency election staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A training session on EVM and VVPAT sealing and commissioning was conducted at the Phulambri Assembly Election Office located at Garware High-Tech Film in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Monday at 11 am. The employees were given a detailed and practical training during the session.

Preparations for the election process are in full swing at the office. After the training session on Monday, the machine sealing process will be carried out on November 13 and 14. A total of 41 zonal officers, 47 master trainers, 42 assistants, and 39 fourth-class employees attended the training. During the sealing process, Kishor Dhole provided detailed information on the precautions to be taken.

The training session was held under the guidance of the returning officer (RO) Brijesh Patil, assistant RO Dr Krishna Kangule and EVM and VVPAT’s nodal officer Prakash Gaikwad.