Ex-boyfriend booked for defaming girl

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An ex-boyfriend of a girl studying in an engineering college in the city defamed her by making her lewd photos viral on social media through a fake account in her name. A case under IT Act and molestation has been registered against the accused with the Satara police station, said PI Prashant Potdar. The accused has been identified as Suraj Chandravadan Shah 922, Raja Bazar area).

Police said, the victim is a native of Buldhana and is studying in her third year at an engineering college in the city. The accused and she knew each other and then developed intimate relations. He clicked their objectionable pictures. After a few days, they quarreled and their relationship came to an end. However, Suraj used to chase her wherever they go. As she did not give him any response, he made a fake account in her name on Snapchat and shared lewd photos on it. He sent the photos to a friend of the girl. The incident occurred between February 1 and 28. When the girl came to know about it, she lodged a complaint against Suraj.

Earlier, the girl had lodged a complaint with Satara police when Suraj used to chase her. The accused is absconding while the police have launched a massive manhunt for him.