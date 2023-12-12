Ex-boyfriend uploads offensive photos of married woman on social media

Case registered in Waluj police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case was registered against a 22-year-old youth, Atith Kavadekar (22, Ranjangaon), in the MIDC Waluj police station for harassing and posting obscene photos of a married woman on social media.

According to police, the victim, Kajal (name changed), had been acquainted with the accused during their time working together in a company. Despite ending their relationship due to his abusive behavior, Atith continued to harass Kajal, even after her marriage.

He initially threatened her and sent inappropriate messages, later escalating to sending her husband's pre-wedding photos. Eventually, he opened a fake Instagram account in Kajal's name and posted offensive photos, causing significant distress and social infamy.

Driven by the incident, Kajal filed a complaint against Atith. The MIDC Waluj police have registered a case against him, and PSI Swati Prakash is leading the investigation.