Ex-civic chief okays 50 proposals before handing over charge in AMC

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

In a surprising development, the outgoing municipal commissioner and administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) A K Pandey has surprised one and all by approving as many as 50 proposals between June 29 and August 1.

The task of preparing the minutes of these proposals is underway, therefore, the details of the proposals could not be ascertained.

The tenure of Pandey was of two years and eight months. The term of the current civic body got ended in April 2020, therefore, the AMC general elections got postponed due to the Covid pandemic situation. As a result, he was appointed as an administrator of AMC in the same month. In the capacity of an administrator, Pandey approved 498 proposals, out of which, the details of 448 have surfaced, except the last 50 proposals, which were approved since the issuance of his transfer (for the first time).

The state government transferred Pandey as chief administrator (Cidco, Aurangabad) on June 29. However, due to the political turmoil in the state and change in power his transfer got stayed. Later on, the revised transfer order was issued and the Sangli’s collector Abhijeet Chaudhari took the charge of AMC on August 2.

Mystery over proposals

According to the sources, “Few proposals are related to monetary issues and there were gaps in the order of few proposals. Hence there is a rumour saying that some proposals were inserted later on. In the last 35 days, it has been revealed that Pandey has approved 50 proposals. The serial of the last proposal of his tenure is 498,” said the office of the municipal secretary. When asked for a copy of the proposals, they claimed that it has gone for composing. It is alleged that the civic administration is trying to hide something.”