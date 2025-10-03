Ex-serviceman on two-wheeler killed in hit-and-run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding unidentified pickup vehicle fatally knocked down a two-wheeler-riding ex-serviceman near the Rotegaon railway bridge, between Vaijapur and Shiur Bungalow, around 12 noon on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhdev Pawar (50, Chincholi Limbaji, tehsil Kannad). Sukhdev Pawar, an ex-serviceman, was employed as a security guard at the SBI main branch in Shrirampur. After completing his duty on Thursday morning, he was returning home to Kannad on his two-wheeler (MH-20 BK 5474). Near Rotegaon bridge, a pickup vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit his bike with force, leaving him critically injured. Shockingly, instead of helping, bystanders engaged in taking photographs. MLA Ramesh Bornare, who happened to pass by, immediately called an ambulance and rushed Pawar to the government hospital in Vaijapur. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. After postmortem, his last rites were performed at 9 pm. He is survived by his parents, wife, two sons, a daughter, and four brothers.