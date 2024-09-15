Ex-VC Dr Pandharipande honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vijay Pandharipande, Physicist and former Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Marathwada University (Bamu) was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2024. The prestigious award has been instituted by the Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), New Delhi.

He was honoured for his contribution to teaching and research in the fields of physics, engineering, and aeronautics-radar engineering for the past 50 years.

The award presentation ceremony was organised at the auditorium of IETE Bhopal on Saturday.

Minister of Madhya Pradesh Government Rahul Aidal Singh Kansana, Chancellor B S Yadav, IETE president A K Saini and R K Khaitan were present.