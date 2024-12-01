Ex-VC Dr Shivraj Nakade passes away

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Shivraj Bashettiappa Nakade died of cardiac arrest in Latur on Sunday morning

He was 91 and is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son and grandchildren. He was known as a very calm and disciplined as VC of Bamu from 1994 to 1999. He served as the first Principal of Latur-based Dayanand Law College and also as a Professor at Basaveshwar College for some time.

Dr Nakade was known as a keen scholar of Political Science, Constitution, Law and Philosophy.

He was the president of the Maharashtra Education Society (Udgir) and made a significant contribution to the field of education.

He implemented many activities and discipline in the management as the VC of the university.

Hecontributedas a member of the Marathwada Statutory Development Board. He was the founder chairman of the industrial estate at Chakur. He fought for Government grants to unaided law colleges.

The law colleges in Marathwada got grants from the Government due to his efforts. The last rites were performed on him at a farm in Gangapur, Latur district today. A condolence meeting will be held in Bamu on December 2 to pay tributes to him.