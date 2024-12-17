Exam forms of 8,848 candidates still pending with colleges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) have failed to submit the examination forms of 8,848 candidates of the first semester despite beginning in the winter session examination.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali said that the hall tickets of those students who submited examination forms were generated online and they were taking their examination without any hurdle.

The colleges informed the university that 84,183 students of 18 different undergraduate courses including B A, B Com, and B Sc (NEP pattern 2024) will appear for the examination. The UG examinations at 268 centres within the jurisdiction of Bamu on Tuesday.

The university issued a letter to the colleges on December 16 stating that those colleges which submitted application forms by December 15 on the condition of paying fees on December 21 were given seat numbers.

The examinations department issued hall tickets of these students whose examination forms were received by December 16. The summary sheet of the examination was issued to the examination centres with seat numbers on December 14 while hall tickets were released on December 15. Despite this, some colleges did not submit the examination forms of 8,848 candidates.

Dr Bharati Gawali said that hall tickets of 75,492 candidates who applied by December 15 were generated and they were taking their examinations.