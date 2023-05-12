Excellent show by Steppers in Class XIIth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of the Stepping Stones High School recorded brilliant performance in the class XII CBSE examination.

Rayaan Shaikh topped with 95.4 percent followed by Ishwaree Mahajan (94.8%) and Yashasvi Mehta, Gitali Saxena and Kartik Bang with 91.4%. It must be noted that this batch of class 12 had not appeared for their class 10 Boards due to the pandemic.

The efforts of the school to take 20 Pre-boards gave students an opportunity to sharpen their writing skills. This has been appreciated by the parent community.

The chairman, executive director Naseem Rahim, managing director Insiyah Hussain, director Zaeem Rahim and principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize lauded all the successful students.