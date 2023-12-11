Excitement among runners for Lokmat Maha Marathon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Since the date is getting closer, there is excitement among runners to participate in the Lokmat Maha Marathon, which is considered prestigious in the State.

The registration drew a tremendous response because of this. Not just from the State, but runners from other States too, will participate in the Marathon which will be organised at Divisional Sports Complex on December 17 (Sunday).

The runners are taking a lot of pain for the Marathon. Each runner expressing the confidence of winning the prestigious Maha Marathon. Nowadays, there is a difference between running alone and along with thousands of runners in a Marathon. That’s why, runners wait throughout the year for the Lokmat Maha Marathon. This was proved through the registration of aspirants.

As the date of the Marathon gets closer, the number of runners' registration and participation increases. Many persons are participating in the group while others are registering with family. The online registration process is at the final stage. Those who want to experience Maha Marathon should register online without wasting time. The organisers have given the last opportunity to avoid unhappiness on the closure of registration.

Message of Healthy Life

Many persons who will participate in the Lokmat Maha Marathon will give a message of ‘Healthy Life’ to the citizens. The runners, through social media, are making an appeal to people to register for the Marathon as they would also run.

Prizes up to Rs 12 L

There will be prizes of Rs 12 lakh for the participants of the 10 km and 12 km groups of the Marathon. The participants of 3 km and 5 km will get medals and certificates. There are four categories for the participants in this year’s Marathon. They are 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km.

Online registration

Those who wish to participate in Marathon can register online on the link (http://tiny.cc/LokmatAurangabad) or through a QR code scan in the individual and group categories. For more information, one may contact on mobile numbers (9423931873, 8055562121, 7387333878).

Medals look like this

Good response to group registration

National Cadet Corps of Colleges, volunteers of the National Service Scheme, employees and officers of industries, and Mitramandals from different colonies are doing group registration for the Marathon. The highest response is for the 25 to 50 persons group.

