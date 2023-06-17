Exemplary time management and unwavering commitment propel achievements to new heights

DFC student and JEE-Mains topper Viraj Joshi had a heartwarming conversation

Joint initiative of Lokmat Times Campus Club and DFC became a guidepost

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: I was confident that I would come topper in JEE-Mains. This confidence did not develop overnight. Behind this lies the hard work of the last five years. The foundation course of Dnyandeep Foundation Centre (DFC) made the concepts of the subject clear. The self-study chart constantly mirrored my flaws and improvements. It helped me fill the backlog. Time was well utilized. Gave full dedication to studies. I played cricket. Watched movies and kept screen time under control. While doing this, study was my focus. I did a lot of practice for the exam in the class itself. Viraj Joshi shared the secret of success that all these things motivated the growth of self-confidence in me.

He was speaking at a programme organized by Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) and DFC at Lokmat lawns on Friday. Students of class 11th and 12th and their parents came in large attendance. On this occasion Govind Kabra, director and educationist of DFC, Abha Kabra of DFC asked the questions to Viraj Joshi.

The students expressed their spontaneous reaction that this hour-long 'Question and Answer' programme was like a lamp post for us.

Abha: First of all, how did you choose the subjects?

Viraj: I was confused about which subject to choose Maths and Biology. Then director of DFC Govind Kabra sir told me that you should do both Maths and Science classes for one month and then make a decision. Accordingly, I studied both for a month and I was interested in Maths, then after discussing with the teacher, I chose Maths subject and started studying.

Abha: When did you start preparing for JEE-Mains?

Viraj : I joined the DFC foundation course when I was in 9th standard and firstly I strengthened my foundation for future competitive exams. The experience of the expert teachers at DFC was greatly leveraged to clarify the concepts of the subjects. The result of four years of hard work is becoming a topper in JEE-Mains.

Abha: What is the difference between studying up to 10th and studying in 11th, 12th

Viraj: There is a 'earth-sky' difference in studies between class 9th, 10th and class 11th-12th. Till 10th you were asked subject wise questions. If you study that much, you could answer easily. But in class 11th and 12th you are given the first instruction in the exam that solving all the questions is compulsory. Due to this, it is necessary to clarify the concept of the subject. Because of this, one has to study the entire chapter.

Abha: How did you get the support of DFC and parents in two years?

Viraj : Foundation course starts from 9th standard in DFC. In the last two years, my relationship with the teacher had become like a friend. If I got stuck on a question, I would ask the teacher directly. The teachers also used to answer my question. Parents had created a stress-free environment in the house. The positive benefit of both of these was reflected in my results.