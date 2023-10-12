Exhibition at Little Wonder Nursery School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 12, 2023 05:50 PM 2023-10-12T17:50:12+5:30 2023-10-12T17:50:12+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior manager HDFC Bank Kaustubh Deodhar inaugurated an exhibition organised at Little Wonder Nursery School recently. All ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior manager HDFC Bank Kaustubh Deodhar inaugurated an exhibition organised at Little Wonder Nursery School recently. All little exhibitors presented models on famous monuments, medicinal plants and houses of animals which were appreciated by all. The principal, teaching and non-teaching staff took efforts for the success.Open in app