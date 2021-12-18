Exhibition on Mathematics Day

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

Zilla Parishad Education Education Department and Rotary Club EIite will jointly organise an exhibition at Kalash Mangal Karlyalaya on December 23 to celebrate National Mathematics Day.

Teachers Nilkanth Losarwar, Nagesh Charpelwar will guide the participants on how to solve mathematics problems with a simple method. The exhibition which is open from 10.30 am to 4 pm is free for all.

Education officer of ZP M K Deshmukh instructed all the mathematics teachers to visit the exhibition.

Prashant Hiwarde, Rajesh Hiwale, Pravin Lohade appealed to all teachers, students, parents to pay a visit to the exhibition.