Expansion of runway derails due to delay in land acquisition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The preparations to start international flights from Chikalthana Airport are underway, but the land acquisition process for extending its runway has only been on paper for the last six years, despite the provision of Rs 734 crore in the budget. Hence, MP Sandipan Bhumare has submitted a memorandum to union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Naidu and Minister of State (Civil Aviation) Murlidhar Mohol, demanding the conduct of a meeting for airport expansion soon.

The district is the tourism capital and also holds significance in industry, and pilgrimage. It has the famous Ghrishneshwar temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, at Ellora. The world-heritage Ellora and Ajanta Caves are here. There are industrial estates in Waluj, Shendra, and Bidkin, while many international industries are set to come to DMIC. Due to these factors, the expansion and development of the airport are essential. Hence, an immediate meeting should be held regarding the airport, stated Bhumare.

The government has allocated Rs 734 crore, for land acquisition and other works, in the March 2023 budget. However, the land acquisition process has stalled due to the appointment of a land acquisition officer from the Department of Town Planning. The district administration has taken steps to notify the government about this issue. The anchor projects in Auric are not making investments due to the narrow runway at the airport. Subsequently, preparations for runway expansion began, but only discussions have taken place over the past six years.

Bhumare's first memorandum

After becoming an MP, it is Bhumare's first memorandum to the Central Government. The expansion of the airport is crucial for the development of Marathwada, and both the Central and State Governments need to make efforts for this. After MP Bhumare, submitted the letter, all eyes are now on when the meeting will be held in this regard.