Expansion of the digital economy in corona period - Dr Karad

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

The digital economy expanded during the corona period. Now all the banks should take initiative to increase the financial inclusion of the citizens, appealed the minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad on Wednesday.

Karad held a review meeting on loan distribution and approval of loans to self help groups on Wednesday. Karad also inaugurated mobile vans that will be used for creating awareness regarding financial inclusion and financial literacy of citizens by the Maharashtra Gramin Bank. Also, 16 mobile vans were provided by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for financial inclusion in the state. Three mobile vans were launched online in Aurangabad district and 12 in other districts. Karad said that through mobile vans, modern financial facilities, banking transactions and ATMs would be provided. Card facility will also help in increasing financial literacy among the citizens. NABARD general manager GS Rawat claimed that better banking facilities would be made available to the citizens through mobile banks. Maharashtra Gramin Bank chairman Milind Gharad, SLBC chairman Madhukar Kabra, additional commissioner Avinash Pathak, associate manager Ashish Mule along with senior LDM managers of all leading banks, DDM officials were present on the occasion.