Expenditure limit in elections soars: A 383-fold increase

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The expenditure limit for candidates in Lok Sabha elections has soared to unprecedented heights, marking a staggering 383-fold increase since the inception of the Lok Sabha elections in 1952. Initially set at a modest Rs 25000, the limit has now reached a towering Rs 95 lakhs for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission, entrusted with regulating election expenditure, has progressively adjusted the limit to accommodate the changing landscape of political campaigning. In the Aurangabad constituency alone, where 37 candidates are vying for victory. Candidates, regardless of the size of their constituency, must adhere to the prescribed expenditure limits, ensuring a level playing field and curbing excessive spending.