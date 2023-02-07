Did You Know? Before Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dated Arjun Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah

Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7.Known for her acting skills Kiara Advani has been winning the hearts of the fans across the globe. The actress is known for her movies like Kabir Singh, Good Newzz, and web series Lust Stories. Sidharth and Kiara worked together in Shershaah and bonded quite well The two, however, kept their relationship under wraps. Kiara's love life has always been in the headlines ever since she started her showbiz career.

Sidharth is not the first person from showbiz who has been in love with the actress. If reports are to be believed Kiara's first ever love encounter in the industry began with her first film Fugly, where she dated her co-star Mohit Marwah. Mohit Marwah is cousin of Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The both met during the shooting process of the movie and became good friends which eventually increased. There were many instances where both of them were spotted in public places and there was news of dating all over. Eventually things did not work well between them and they got separated. The movie was a box office flop and the duo were never seen together again.In February 2018 in Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Marwah married Antara Motiwala, niece of former actress Tina Munim (wife of industrialist Anil Ambani). He has also appeared in short films such as Strangers in the Night produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shakun Batra, and in Love Shots produced by Yash Raj Films.