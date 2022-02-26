Expensive education policy is unjust

Sharad Javadekar's opinion on the provision in the union Budget

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

Eight percent of the national income should be spent on education. But 0.48 per cent last year, 0.41 per cent this year and only 2.64 per cent of the total financial budget was allocated for education. Even then, the policy of spending more on rich students and less on backward students is catastrophic. A provision of Rs 1,400 crore for interest relief on educational loans and Rs 253 crore for scholarships forces students to take loans for education, said working president of the Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Shikshan Hakka Sabha prof Dr Sharad Javadekar.

He was speaking at a press conference on the financial budget 2022-23 and education on Saturday. Javadekar said, the inclusion of the mid-day meal scheme for nutrition of children has been reduced from Rs 11,500 crore in the last budget to Rs 10,233 crore this year. The government says, Beti Padao Beti Bachao, however, said that for the last five years, not a single rupee has been allocated for the secondary education schemes for girls.

The illusion of online education has failed. Digital education is not effective. This was proved in the corona period. During the corona crisis, three generations of children from the poor working class were ruined. Students and teachers have no choice but to come to school for education. There is no provision for implementation of the new education policy, this is a contradiction in the budget. President Ramesh Patil, national vice president Ajmal Khan, principal Ashok Tambatkar, Sandeep Bhadane, Adv Asaram Lahane Patil, principal Najeroddin Sheikh and others were present.