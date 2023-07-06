Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If any person, especially the vehicle owner, wishes to experience hell on earth, then he/she should visit Roshan Gate and start his/her brief journey. Treading through the 1-km long road, either by walking, bicycle, motorcycle or any other vehicle, it is for sure that you will experience what you aspire for.

Irresponsible parking by people, deep potholes, encroachments or illegal extension by shopkeepers from both sides of the road turns it into a narrow lane. The parking of handcarts till the evening also pushes the passers-by to face inconvenience on a daily basis.

According to a group of alert citizens, the residents and the passers-by face severe inconvenience while passing through the strip. We have to keep all our senses alert as we do not know when any vehicle or kid or person may come out of the bylanes attached to this main road. We had to negotiate with deep potholes and sustain severe jerks to body and vehicle during monsoon as these potholes get filled up with standing pools of rainwater. The crossing of roads by pedestrians (kids, women and others) is in large numbers.

Adds a 50-year-old professional Muhazeeb Anjum," I underwent a surgical operation a few years ago. The stitches have been dried, but I ride the motorcycle with extra caution and negotiate with deep potholes to avoid jerking to the body. I experience severe inconvenience on a daily basis as this road is in the middle of my home and office. The least should be said about traffic discipline on this road."

It is learnt that the road is part of an old Development Plan. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has also done the marking of properties to be acquired a few years ago, but it has not acquired the properties due to technical reasons. It is underlined that a few property holders have challenged the land acquisition in court. However, few experts suggested that the municipal corporation (if the court order is not uniform) may acquire other properties and widen the road providing relief to the vehicle owners and pedestrians.