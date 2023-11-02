Expert surgeons perform 20 free pediatric surgeries at 49th national pediatric conference

-400 doctors participate in National conference of pediatric surgeons and pediatric urologists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 49th National conference of Pediatric Surgeons and Pediatric Urologists began on Thursday with a focus on modern techniques and research in pediatric surgery. Around 400 doctors from across India and abroad are participating in the conference, which will conclude on November 5.

On the first day of the conference, expert surgeons performed 20 free surgeries on children with a variety of conditions, including urinary tract problems, tongue-tie, intestinal disorders, kidney blockage, and throat tumors. The surgeries were performed at MGM hospital and broadcast live at the conference venue. Hyderabad's Dr VVS Chandrasekharam, Mumbai based Dr Rasik Shah, Dr Hariprakash Minglani, Dr Praveen Suryavanshi and other ten surgeons performed the surgeries. American surgeon Dr Thomas Loeb was present on this occasion.

Speaking at the conference, Dr Rajagopal Totla, secretary of the coordination committee of the council, said that new techniques have been developed that allow for minimal incisions and telescopic surgery, which can reduce pain and recovery time for children. He emphasized the importance of making these techniques available to more surgeons.

Conference to be inaugurated today

The conference will be inaugurated on November 3 at 5 pm by union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. American expert Dr Sunghoon Kim will give a talk on the distortion of the chest membrane, while Dr Shilpa Sharma from Delhi will speak on the importance of stem cells in pediatrics. Dr Anthony Robert Charles from Bangalore will guide on 'Certainties and Uncertainties in Pediatric Surgery.' Dr Mridula Rohatgi's oration will also be a highlight of the conference.