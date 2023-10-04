Expert talk on Chandrayaan mission at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Science Cohort of the MGM Group of Schools organised an interactive session for grade 8 to 12 students. Scientist and head of the Orbit Trajectory Department at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Umadevi Kannayan guided students.

The videos and images from various ISRO missions gave students a visual glimpse into the incredible work being done in the field. She also made the students aware about various career opportunities and courses offered at DOS, ISRO.

She discussed the exciting field of space exploration detailing the different missions and projects that ISRO has undertaken over the years.

Umadevi also shed light on Chandrayaan mission.

Secretary of MGM Group of institutions Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Ranjeet Kakkad were present.

The event was anchored by students Hisham Ali Khan, Leona Dushing and Arpita Nirval. Members of Science Cohort worked under the guidance of director Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo and principal Savita Narwade. Principals of MGM Schools including Ganesh Tarate, Meeta Kapoor and Usha Jadhav were present.