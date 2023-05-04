Experts fear low rainfall this monsoon?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city meteorologists underline that the spell of unexpected rainfall during the summer season will create an impact on the rainfall in the monsoon season. The ratio of rainfall would be less than every year’s monsoon, they feared.

The city and the surrounding areas are receiving rainfall for the past week. Currently, there is heavy snowfall in the Northern Hemisphere. As a result, there is a drastic drop in the minimum temperature. The polar cold winds are also active in April-May and the direction of the winds is seen to be moving towards the South direction from the expected location.

Simultaneously, the Uttarayan (North movement) is also underway, therefore, the water evaporating from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal is evaporating and arriving at the Indian plateau region.

The combination of both actions is affecting the environment of Maharashtra. The state since 2014 is consistently witnessing hailstorms during the winter and summer seasons. The consistency in the activeness of polar cold winds is the result of global cooling said the meteorologists.

Effect on monsoon

There is an expectation of receiving less rainfall during this monsoon (from June to October 2023) due to the sudden rainfall in the summer and the El Nino effect. The impact will also be seen on the returning rainfall (downpour received at the end of the season), pointed out the Director, of MGM’s APJ Astrospace Science Centre (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Shriniwas Aundhkar.

Rainfall recorded at MGM Observatory

- March 1 - 39.9 mm.

- April 1 - 40.1 mm.

- May 1 - 20.3 mm.

Rainfall recorded at Chikalthana Observatory

- March to May 1 - 78.5 mm.

- May 1 to May 3 - 17.8 mm.

- Total rainfall received so far - 96.3 mm.

As per the rainfall recorded at Chikalthana Observatory in 2022, the quantity of rainfall received between March and June 13 was 24.0 mm.

Rainfall recorded in May during the last few years

- 10 May 2014 -7.2 mm.

- 10 May 2015 - 11.6 mm.

- 9 May 2016 - 14.6 mm.

-11 May 2020 - 4.1 mm.

- 17 May 2021- 19.6 mm.