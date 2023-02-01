Experts reaction on budget

This budget is disappointing and misleading to common citizens. Even though maximum taxes are given to the country from Mumbai, no substantial provision seems to have been made for the State. Like in the past, Modi Government has presented this budget giving priority to the interests of some people. When inflation is on the rise, it is going to increase further than bringing it under control. This budget is just a series of unrealistic and numbers announcements. The budget, which benefits a certain class, has disappointed the general, youth, women and middle-class citizens.

(Dr Jitendra Dehade, Gen. Secy. State Pradesh Congress)

Provisions made keeping eye on elections

This is the last budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. The question is what happened to the five trillion dollars? The budget has given a disappointment to the State. There is no relief for youths in terms of jobs, gas, petrol-diesel and CNG price hike.

(Shaikh Yusuf, president, City Congress).

Surcharge reduced for income group above Rs 5 Cr

In the budget, the tax burden of small taxpayers was reduced by enhancing the income limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in the New Tax Regime. Individuals with below Rs 7 Lakh income need not pay. However, individuals with a large income group above Rs 5 Crore also benefited from reducing the surcharge from 37 per cent to 25 per cent.

Individual taxpayers who are opting for the Old Tax Regime will not get any benefit from this budget except the salaried person for whom the standard deduction limit increases from 50,000 to 52,500 only.

(Ghous M Quazi, financial expert)

Relief to salaried class

There was no relief to honest salaried-class taxpayers for the past six years. Those salaried class persons whose annual income is up to Rs 7 lakh will get a tax rebate with the presentation of budget 2023.

There was the hope of a big announcement for the taxpayers. Though this small, Central Government gave some relief to the taxpayers.

(Sk Abdul Rahim, teacher)