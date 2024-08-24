Explore 100 Housing Projects at Lokmat Property Show 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For those dreaming of owning a home, the Lokmat Property Show 2024 is the perfect opportunity. This year’s event will showcase over 100 housing projects from across the city, offering a diverse range of options for prospective buyers.

The unique property exhibition will be organised from August 30 to September 1. The prospective buyers will have the option of properties in Mumbai and Pune will be available, besides 100 housing projects of Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar.

'Lokmat Property Show' is presented by Shakti Lifespaces while Suvidhi Ventures is the Associate Partner. The property show is supported by Bhaishree Realty and Viyaan Realty.

The exhibition which will be organised in the hall of Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, offers many options regarding ‘ready to move, under construction and commercial properties.’ An attractive discount will also be given on property purchases.

Significantly, the information properties from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar along with Mumbai and Pune will be available under one roof. That too before Ganeshotsav. With this facility, there is no need to go to Mumbai-Pune to search a house.

Schedule & venue of property show

Event: Lokmat Property Show 2024

Venue: Spacious Hall of Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road.

Date: August 30 to September 1.

Timings: 10 am to 8.30 pm

Entry: All will get entry through the gate, beside Freedom Fighter Jawaharlal Darda Road, behind Lokmat Bhavan.

Parking facility: Vehicle parking and entry to the property exhibition are free.

Golden opportunity to win silver coin

Each visitor will have to fill a coupon after their entry at the property show. All coupons will be collected daily. A lucky customer will get a gift of a silver coin by gift partner 'Chandukaka Saraf Jewels' through a lucky draw.

We are a part of Lokmat Property Show 2024. We are proud of it. It is considered as the most popular property show in Marathwada. The information about our Shakti Lifespaces luxury project will be provided at the show. The buyers will get the best options for home, shop and office under one roof.

(Rajesh Bharuka, Shakti Lifespaces)

There has been an unprecedented increase in the demand for luxury and premium properties at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Consumers are looking for a home which has all the modern amenities to lead a comfortable lifestyle. I am sure that their hopes will be fulfilled at the Lokmat Property Show.

(Raunak Runwal, Suvidhi Ventures).

Limited stalls left

Builders and developers are getting an opportunity to install their stalls to give information about their housing projects and commercial projects in Marathwada’s famous 'Lokmat Property Show 2024.' Thousands of customers will visit the stalls and make bookings.

Don't miss this golden opportunity. As only a few stalls were left. For more information contact Ajay Joshi on mobile number (9850402800), or click on this link (https://bit.ly/4dudfcb) or scan the QR code given above.